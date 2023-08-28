Disability rights advocates have struggled for years to point out that most people with disabilities and senior citizens would prefer to age at home where they can make their own decisions. Also, that public-funded home care can make this a reality for a fraction of the cost to the taxpayer, instead of needlessly warehousing people in institutions.

One cannot count the number of times that decision-makers have chosen to ignore this truth when they think it’s to their advantage to set policies that make them appear frugal or responsible. Talk about a prime example of bad government!

In 2020, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looking to trim Medicaid costs, included a measure in the 2021 state budget that significantly limits eligibility for “personal care assistance”. Fortunately, the moratorium on Medicaid cuts delayed the implementation of this change, but the new rules took effect in May. People who get insurance through Medicaid will need to meet much stricter criteria to qualify for personal care assistance at home, beginning on April 1, 2024.

A person must need help with three or more activities of daily living unless they have a dementia diagnosis. These activities include dressing, toileting, but not cooking, cleaning, or shopping, nor needing help transferring in and out of a tub or shower, nor needing help washing their back and hair. Unpaid family members will have to pick up the slack.

Before the new rules take effect, we must urge lawmakers to reverse them, restore prior eligibility standards and confirm that New York is an age- and disability-friendly state that values its residents’ dignity and independence.

Douglas J. Usiak, CEO

WNY Independent Living, Inc.

Buffalo