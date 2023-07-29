As we become firmly entrenched in a new era of narcissism and entitlement, new rules have emerged. Here are just a few:

Every store is now Chuck E. Cheese. Let your kids run wild in these new activity centers. Store profits will cover any damages, right?

Don't observe proper hygiene when coughing or sneezing. Germs are a myth. Let your sick kid touch every single item in the store.

Every dog is now a service animal, even if it runs around the store barking and peeing. Snakes, tarantulas, and baby alligators are now emotional support animals.

Employees are your therapists. Feel free to vent your frustrations and anger about anything and everything.

If you don't get your way, a hissy fit or temper tantrum will do the trick.

Donating to charity is for suckers. You should be the charity - you've earned it.

Speaking of charity, take matters into your own hands. Stealing is now the new store discount.

Traffic laws are for sheep, and pedestrians need to get out of your way. Red lights mean you still have a few seconds to go through that intersection.

Turn it up. Everybody enjoys your block-rockin' beats as you drive around, no matter what time of day or night.

Just remember. Toddler is the new adult.

David Group

Buffalo