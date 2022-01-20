Letter: New RINOS do not serve the legend of the GOP

As a decades long Republican, I am currently perplexed by the statements and actions of the GOP national leadership. Would the GOP led by President Reagan have supported the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol? Would Eisenhower have been supportive of “fight like hell,” “hang Mike Pence,” or “stop the steal?” Would Lincoln have sworn the oath of office to “defend and protect the Constitution of the U.S.” while conspiring to allow the Confederate battle flag to be paraded through Statuary Hall? Would H.W. Bush admire Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un after battling the Axis powers? Did George Bush want to prevent the transfer of power to a newly elected Barack Obama and ignore the two-term precedent established by George Washington?

I fear for our nation as a vacuum of responsibility has besieged us. Democracies do die as attested to by ancient Rome, and many others. Did any GOP member even envision intentionally slowed mail service, a national census tally limited, election officials intimidated and threatened, members of Congress fearing for personal safety, and a GOP candidate openly insisting 11,000 votes be changed. Should any of us drink bleach, swallow Ivermectin used to deworm livestock, or refuse Covid-19 vaccinations when 11 are required for our children to attend school in New York State and to protect our families and fellow citizens. When did GOP misinformation cascade forth in such a tidal wave? What ideology intimidates political opponents with taunts of incarceration, fractures guardrails and ignores long time procedures such as appointments of judges? What is next? Brownshirts? Should science and multi racial democracy be the new demons? When did “law and order” become optional?