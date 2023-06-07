Before shouting in support of the possible relocation of the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village to the Amherst Central Park, town residents should be leery of hauling 10 fragile buildings halfway across town.

Originally created in 1971, it was leased by the town for $1 per year.

It was the destiny for an 1856 home and an 1888 schoolhouse. The structures were donated by Ransom Oaks Inc. and moved at its own expense.

Plans to move a home from Eagle Street to the site fell through because the town did not formally own the land at that time. Officials estimated it would have cost $4,000 to relocate the house – more than $29,100 in today’s market.

The town eventually acquired land for a new museum complex at Tonawanda Creek and New roads with the clear understanding that while the town owned the land, the museum’s trustees owned the entire collection, including all the buildings.

Has the state been contacted about the cost of shutting down roads and temporarily disrupting utility lines? Did BNHV trustees vote on this?

There are no concrete plans on how many buildings would be relocated, how much land within the park would be involved and perhaps more importantly, what the town would do with its newfound Shangri-la.

I fear it would all come down to more development and the almighty dollar.

David Sherman

Past President

Amherst Museum & BNHV