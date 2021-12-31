Letter: New Orchard Park stadium can still connect to Buffalo

Putting a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park is probably for the best.

Across the street from the old stadium, the Bills’ lot on Abbott Road has the space needed and is shovel ready for the project.

Like most Buffalo Bills fans, I would have loved the new stadium downtown too but the timing and frankly the increased cost would have made this one very tangled up and protracted bureaucratic mess. The Buffalo Bills’ lease at almost 50 year old Rich Stadium, aka now as Highmark Stadium, has only one season left. Such unneeded bureaucratic wrangling would put the team’s future in Buffalo in real question. Secondly, dilapidation has begun its relentless death grip on the current old football stadium. The sense of urgency is apparent.

Hopefully when a new stadium deal soon gets reached, then ultimately designed and built, the appropriate money is spent in the interim keeping the old stadium NFL ready, presentable (which it has always generally been) and keeping it safe and sound for the few remaining NFL seasons it will have left. With its time apparently limited, I hope this old stadium will be long remembered fondly and allowed to end its time as home of Buffalo Bills football in an appropriate and dignified way (unlike the Aud).