Letter: New open air stadium with overhang is sufficient

Call me football’s Stonehenge – a relic like the current old Buffalo Bills stadium all you like. I believe NFL football should still be played in an open air stadium with grass.

The best compromise mentioned is a new Buffalo Bills open air stadium with an overhang or awning similar to Seattle. Though the field is subject to the elements, the fans are shielded from the glaring sun and not have to worry about rain or snow while sitting at a game. Again, this is a very good compromise as I never have been a fan of domed football stadiums.

Still, what is the fascination with a dome or retractable dome? I know fans want their creature comforts but are Buffalo fans getting soft?

A new open air stadium can have all the creature comforts fans want too.

A dome would add much more to the project’s cost and even then, getting the chance to host a Super Bowl is remote. First, the stadium requires a minimum of 65,000 seats (the Bills’ proposal is 60,000 to 62,000 which I still think is drastically small compared to Highmark Stadium).