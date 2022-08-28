Letter: New law offers opportunity to further inspire New York

Regarding the Aug. 18, “Political Notebook: New climate law to slice carbon by 40%,” the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022’s unprecedented climate provisions will finally match federal aims with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s own, and bring funding in the form of tax incentives, investment opportunities and rebates to see these goals to fruition.

We’ll be able to expand and strengthen clean power infrastructure and put energy savings in consumers’ hands by helping people invest in electric heating and cooling and electric vehicles.

During this summer of terrifying climate events worldwide, which have disrupted families, communities and businesses, New York must focus on using federal funding wisely to maximize its benefits.

Next up is for our state legislature to get the All-Electric Buildings Act into law. We’ve lost leadership in all-electric new construction to Massachusetts, under a Republican governor, and to communities across the nation. We need to get the gas out of homes with this legislation, as the IRA offers funding for owners of older homes to make them greener.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst