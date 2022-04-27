Letter: New jobless cult must share their mysterious survival secrets

How and when did this start? As you drive down any main drag, just about every other business has a sign out front pleading for help.

It seems as if every commercial establishment is short handed. Many of them have shortened their hours of operation or shifted to self check out lines only.

I understand people not wanting to drag themselves out of bed before sunrise and going through the tedious repetition of getting ready for a job, a great deal of them are not thrilled with to begin with. What I don’t understand is how they manage to live without some source of income. How do these individuals pay rent, fill their gas tank, pay their bills or put food on the table? Are younger people still living at home via the misguided grace of their parents?

I wish this new cult would share their secret with the rest of us. Though I am now retired, I would still like to be able to understand the mystery.

Ronald Welker

West Seneca