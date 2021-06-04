 Skip to main content
Letter: New Era Cap’s failure would not occur in Derby
Letter: New Era Cap's failure would not occur in Derby

I have written several letters outlining how New Era Cap Co. has betrayed our community and its employees in this area. Now The Buffalo News reports that their new design caps to reflect each team’s geographical area with eating establishments, landmarks, ZIP codes on the caps is totally wrong and laughable. The fans from each of these cities have been mocking the caps online so much so that New Era has pulled the caps from production. That has cost them lots of money.

That kind of error would not have occurred in Derby where the people making them would see and know the ZIP codes, for instance were not correct. That is another corporate decision that they think will save money (getting rid of the 35-year Western New York factory) that ends up being a super loss.

Andrea Lingenfelter

Alden

