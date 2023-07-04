The recent article “Waging a new war on bad air” reminds one of how important fresh air is in buildings. Fresh air and energy efficiency in new buildings are not mutually exclusive.

Think back to a hundred years ago, when designers started to incorporate fresh air to make healthy buildings. Those structures featured massive walls (brick, stone, and increasingly, concrete block), large windows, and steam radiators under the windows.

The radiators warmed the mass walls, which have a relatively enormous heat capacity. The radiators and mass walls combined to moderate the indoor air temperature. This allowed for windows to be opened wide, sometimes even in the dead of winter.

Fast forward to today. Mass walls and fresh air remain important, but are achieved in new ways.

The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) design guides recommend mass walls with continuous insulation (no thermal bridges) on the outside as a successful strategy for optimizing both energy efficiency and comfort.

As we transition to all-electric buildings, externally insulated mass walls offer a substantial advantage: Because of their high heat capacity and long thermal lag time, mass walls allow shifting of electric HVAC demand to periods of off-peak rates, reducing both energy cost and peak demand.

New concrete mix designs and carbon sequestration methods combine to lower embodied carbon in mass walls.

What about fresh air? Nice weather allows for opening of windows regardless of how air tight a new building may be.

To maximize energy efficiency in heated or cooled spaces, fresh air can now be continually introduced into the new generation of air tight and energy efficient buildings two ways: Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) and heat recovery ventilation (HRV).

New buildings can keep us all healthy, happy, and comfortable, even in the event we have to hunker down.

Marty Walters

Derby