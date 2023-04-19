One of the aspects of life in Buffalo I cherish is the art history of our city. First and foremost, from my perspective, is the profoundly important and influential collection housed at the Albright Knox. With this being the case, it goes without saying I am beside myself with excitement about the opening of the architectural expansion and the number of pieces we will be able to view. That shared, I’m curious if an actual *glaring* aspect of the new building was fully thought out. Being a professor at Buffalo State University, I drive by the Albright Knox numerous times each week, as I know so many others do driving down Elmwood Avenue.