Letter: New Buffalo whine on stadium topic

I’ve been following the stadium “deal” as a supporter of the downtown vs. the Orchard Park location. It appears the deal is done.

Big winners: the Pegulas, the NFL and tailgaters. Yeah, that’s what we need. More support for Buffalo’s reputation as “a drinking town with a football problem.” We get another cement behemoth in Orchard Park with plenty of parking. Cost to NFL and Pegulas … miniscule.

Big losers: taxpayers, Buffalo’s reputation, and fans who want to go to the game and not hassle with traffic and parking. In 30 years, we will still be driving and parking our cars. Cost to the taxpayers … the rest. In 30 years, we might be the last NFL city to consider building a stadium downtown. Let’s face it. We blew it once again.

New Buffalo whine: “We coulda had rapid transit to the stadium and back.”

Jeff Mols

Amherst