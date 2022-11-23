 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New Bills stadium should have included a dome

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares his appreciation for all who helped the Buffalo Bills get to Detroit during a press conference after the Bills' 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit.

I hope that every Bills fan is pleased with the decision to move the Nov. 20 game to Detroit where they have a domed stadium .

If only we would have built the domed stadium to begin with for those of you who remember the original deal, but you could have offered so many more venues if it was enclosed, but instead they will explore more greenspace over the Kensington Expressway.

What a concept.

William Baier

East Amherst

