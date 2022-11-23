Letter: New Bills stadium should have included a dome

I hope that every Bills fan is pleased with the decision to move the Nov. 20 game to Detroit where they have a domed stadium .

If only we would have built the domed stadium to begin with for those of you who remember the original deal, but you could have offered so many more venues if it was enclosed, but instead they will explore more greenspace over the Kensington Expressway.

What a concept.

William Baier

East Amherst

I hope that every Bills fan is pleased with the decision to move the Nov. 20 game to Detroit where they have a domed stadium .If only we would have built the domed stadium to begin with for those of you who remember the original deal, but you could have offered so many more venues if it was enclosed, but instead they will explore more greenspace over the Kensington Expressway.What a concept.William Baier