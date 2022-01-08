Letter: New Bills stadium needs to have a roof

It does not make any sense to build a multi-million-dollar open-air stadium in Western New York just for football. We need a multi-purpose stadium with a roof that can be used year-long for all kinds of events.

In 2020 two NFL cities – Los Angeles and Las Vegas – opened fixed-roof stadiums. Other NFL franchises with either retractable or fixed roofs are home to the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

These cities are enjoying millions of dollars from conventions, concerts and other events. Is Buffalo once again going to be left behind? Imagine the revenue potential.

As a taxpayer I object to participating in financing a new stadium for a singular use. Even with state funds, the money still belongs to us taxpayers. Let’s not be stupid. If we build a new stadium, make it multi-purpose with a roof to help pay for it.

Dick Young

Lancaster