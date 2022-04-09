Letter: New Bills stadium downtown would have been more costly

Don’t get me wrong. I would have loved to see the Buffalo Bills new stadium be built in downtown Buffalo. But it just wasn’t meant to be. Putting the stadium downtown or close to its perimeter would have created the worst bureaucratic, protracted and costly mess ever. Think of the lawsuits, trying to relocate residents and/or businesses but the added cost to the project would have made this a more difficult political issue.

All this red tape would have added years to the project’s time line which the Buffalo Bills, the county and state couldn’t probably handle but frankly they just didn’t want the headache. Look at the idea of an amphitheater on the Outer Harbor caused. What a hassle. Now imagine trying to build a football stadium there no less would have everything in stuck mode. Downtown Buffalo has been on a resurgence but needs more time to become really ready to handle a silver bullet addition like an NFL stadium, etc.

Right now, the old current stadium because of its age (almost 50), overall condition and outlook will probably realistically give us four more Buffalo Bills seasons there which fits nicely with the new stadium deal made recently. The timing just works for the Orchard Park location that much better.

Look at the Chicago Bears. Why do you think the Bears are eying a new stadium in Arlington Heights and not in Chicago proper? Like Buffalo, too bureaucratic, protracted and costly. Can you blame the Bears and Bills for not wanting this wrangling headache?

Though the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be in Orchard Park, the new community benefits agreement the stadium project will ultimately have definitely can work for Buffalo and this region overall. Look at what the Ralph Wilson foundation has done for Buffalo. There are still positives that can come out of this and definitely work.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore