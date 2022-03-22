Letter: New Bills stadium could greatly benefit ECC students

As a recently retired biology professor and native Buffalonian, it was with great interest that I read The Buffalo News article titled “Southtowns not waiting for stadium deal to get jump on area development” appearing on March 19. Especially eye catching were the statements “the fate of the Erie Community College south campus, situated right next to where the proposed new stadium would go, hangs in the balance” and “The future of ECC South remains uncertain with the potential of the stadium to move right next door, abutting the campus, and massive layoffs and cost saving measures in the works at the school.”

Coupled with Assemblyman Pat Burke’s call for “a project that would create a commuter train connecting the stadium to downtown Buffalo and other surrounding areas”, this represents a golden opportunity to implement a robust internship program for ECC students to participate in with potentially countless learning experiences that a business running an NFL team could provide. The parameters of this internship program could even be negotiated as part of the “community benefits agreement” discussed in the context of expanding public transit to the stadium, as noted above.