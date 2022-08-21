Letter: Never ending growth of business in Clarence

One must be careful at pointing fingers, tagging labels and following whomever might make endless promises. The home I reside in was within a traditionally built neighborhood on a side road off of Main Street in 1957. This business corridor through town was created so that a new business could succeed and get tax breaks. So, typically as we’ve seen those who capitalized from this were successful before acquiring another business here. They come to the suburbs and build a complex on little bitty pieces of land which overlook residential back yards. They have harnessed two things … a big building then utilizing air space from its neighboring properties. Tricky, but they got this down. I’m sure they live far from commercial action and light pollution of which their buildings all share.