Letter: Nepotism is in the air in filling Lorigo’s post

If you noticed a rank odor in the air lately it might be the distinct tang of nepotism. Once thought to be confined to the boundaries of the Erie County Water Authority, the “friends and family” policy has apparently wafted further afield.

It has been reported that when Erie County legislator Joseph Lorigo leaves his position to become a New York State Supreme Court Justice, his wife, Lindsey, is being considered to replace him.

Erie County Conservative party chairman, Ralph Lorigo, aka her father-in-law, is quoted in The News as saying:” They’re going to find out that when she is interviewed by everyone she is the best candidate.”

Not exactly an unbiased endorsement. Perhaps a better alternative would be to leave the position vacant until the voters can express their preferences in a special election hopefully held as soon as possible after the vacancy occurs.

Writing as humorist Mark Twain, Samuel Clemens may have expressed it best: “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reasons.”

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga