Reading the recent “Another Voice/Agriculture” article titled “Neonic-based seed coatings help protect soil health” intrigued me in its not quite accurate depiction of the prohibition on the sale or use of “any” neonicotinoid product. The legislation S.1856 (Hoylman-Sigal)/A.3226 (Glick) specified “Certain pesticides or use of seeds coated with such pesticides.” The writer continued with chastising advocates as believing incorrectly that neonics impact our pollinators, our bees and hummingbirds. Well, neonics are toxic. And not only to bees and hummingbirds, but earthworms, aquatic invertebrates and children. And without pollinators, we would not have apples, pears, cherries, peaches, plums, apricots, or nectarines.

New Jersey passed their own law banning neonics effective October 2023. Maine passed a legislative resolution in 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency is currently doing a risk assessment for the five common neonics (Imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, dinotefuran and acetamiprid) to be completed in 2024. Permitted continued widespread use remains, yet the EPA allows states to decide. These five common neonics are also banned in Europe and several areas of Canada. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation bases pesticide restrictions per the Environmental Conservation Law.

For the European Union to ban neonics years ago speaks to our lax efforts during the previous administration to set up guide posts to keep these chemicals out of the soil, out of the water, and out of the food grown that we humans eat. The writers says, “if studies truly showed a direct negative correlation, regulating agencies would ban their use. We need to allow science to dictate policy.” Well, the above actions by various states and countries and our own state and federal government demonstrate that science does dictate policy. Hence the S.1856 legislation for New York. This bill also requires the DEC to review the latest scientific information concerning these neonics. Members of the State Legislature should approve this bill, listen to science and protect our families and the environment.

Deanne Plonka

Buffalo