Letter: Neither top contender deserves to be mayor

It’s rare, but my wife and I decided to drive into Buffalo’s city limits. We were amused by the many potholes that still exist on Main Street that would jar your teeth loose. That aside, we were also amazed about all the many full term traffic signals that we had to wait for that had no cross traffic whatsoever. To the mayor, ever heard of traffic signal sensors?

We did find the waterfront by accident in that we never saw any signs leading us to it.

Let’s think, if we vote for Brown, who talks to us in slow motion, telling us what we need, or his opposing candidate who believes that paying parking tickets and getting her car inspected is for the common folks. Maybe the ballot should have “none of the above” on the ballet to give the residents of Buffalo real hope.

Mario Bonafede

Town of Tonawanda