Letter: Neighborhoods need police to return some law and order

Within the last 12 months my wife and I have relocated from our home of over 50 years in North Buffalo to a new apartment building a few blocks away on Hertel. Given this new perspective we have had an entirely different view of the area. What we see is a bustling, vibrant mix of business and homes. What we also see is an area seemingly devoid of regular police presence, with the exception of a few.
There is a total blind eye that allows the “showtime” on the Hertel strip. There appears to be a police camera on the corner at Parkside that is either not utilized or a “dummy” camera. The police seem to have given up on quality-of-life issues.
Motorcycles, off-road dirt bikes exceptionally loud, or no muffler system, run rampant up and down at all hours. They seem to have chosen the restaurants nearby as their audience. They perform wheelies, for blocks, racing freely from Parkside to Colvin.
I believe the police attitude is, why bother, all they can do is a slap on the hand, there’s no more appearance ticket to at least get their attention. If they were to confiscate those bikes on the spot it would stop in no time.
The quality-of-life issues are a thing of the past. Only shootings, muggings or thefts are getting police attention. We have so reduced the respect for our police that the laws are flaunted. I don’t blame them for not caring. But for those police that have taken that attitude, it’s time to look for other work.
I see our mayor frequently at the popular Kostas Family Restaurant, maybe a few nighttime visits around 10 o’clock will give him a completely different perspective.
I have lived in this area within four blocks for 78 years, so I think I am justified in making my observations. Someone in charge with a spine step up, that’s how you get respect, that’s how you take back wholesome neighborhoods.
Peter Hewett
Buffalo