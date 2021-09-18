Letter: Neighborhoods need police to return some law and order

Within the last 12 months my wife and I have relocated from our home of over 50 years in North Buffalo to a new apartment building a few blocks away on Hertel. Given this new perspective we have had an entirely different view of the area. What we see is a bustling, vibrant mix of business and homes. What we also see is an area seemingly devoid of regular police presence, with the exception of a few.

There is a total blind eye that allows the “showtime” on the Hertel strip. There appears to be a police camera on the corner at Parkside that is either not utilized or a “dummy” camera. The police seem to have given up on quality-of-life issues.

Motorcycles, off-road dirt bikes exceptionally loud, or no muffler system, run rampant up and down at all hours. They seem to have chosen the restaurants nearby as their audience. They perform wheelies, for blocks, racing freely from Parkside to Colvin.

I believe the police attitude is, why bother, all they can do is a slap on the hand, there’s no more appearance ticket to at least get their attention. If they were to confiscate those bikes on the spot it would stop in no time.