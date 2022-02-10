Letter: Negotiate an agreement to get rid of rats, roaches

The Buffalo News published a story about tenants living in a rat and roach infested apartment on the East Side. In reaction to lack of action by their landlord, so far rent has been withheld for the last 10 months. The Hardy family says they have been unable to find alternate affordable housing.

When I was a renter, it was common practice for the tenant to perform basic maintenance (like painting) and simple repairs and then subtract the cost of materials from the rent, while providing the landlord with a copy of the receipts.

Work was done to the tenant’s satisfaction, in a convenient time period, at a reasonable cost to the landlord.

In the Hardy family’s circumstances, the problem could have been resolved months ago if they followed this process. Notify the landlord of the rats and roaches. Follow up with informing him/her that they would arrange for an exterminator and would subtract the cost from subsequent rent payments unless the landlord advised them otherwise. Then do so – call the exterminator and get rid of the pests.

If the infestation returns, call the exterminator again.

Mary Ann Bald

Buffalo