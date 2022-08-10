Letter: Need to get a grip on Trump obsession

My dislike of Donald Trump is visceral and intense. From his mimicry of New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, to his stage stalking of Hillary Clinton and his defense of the Charlottesville Neo-Nazis – Trump has affected me like a cheetah affects a herd of impalas.

This is not a light burden or a proud self-portrait. I have friends who have the same reaction to Bushes, Bidens or any Clinton not named DeWitt, it is not a good look. Obsession in any form is unhealthy, it is a sign of weakness or insecurity in the obsessed. I need to get a grip. I know he’s gone, the worst is over. Everyone has been well and loudly warned. He can no longer convincingly play the role of genius, leader or victim. I can now read the paper, watch the news or talk with the neighbors without dosing on blood pressure meds or exploring the boundaries of profanity.

There is no need to write more letters, this will be the final one. This gazelle is safe. Yet once in a while I think I see an unexplained rustling in the grass, or catch sight of the twitch of a long spotted orange tail on the edge of the savanna. Paranoia may be a viable lifestyle for a gazelle, but not for a human. I need to relax and trust the rest of the herd to keep up the watch. That’s the way it always used to work, isn’t it?

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg