Letter: Nazi references in recent Trump letter is insulting

The disappointment in seeing the hateful letter on Sept. 17 – “Mar-a-Lago raid was not to protect national security” – was profound. The letter writer’s Nazi references are unnecessary and indicate a level of prejudice that shouldn’t be allowed in the news. The former president’s legal and ethical problems with the Justice Department due to his actions at Mar-a-Lago require criminal investigation. Our Justice Department serves the American people fairly (getting down to the facts of Jan. 6, etc.) Judicial activism on behalf of Donald Trump will be clarified in further court dealings. These political times are divisive enough without allowing people with memory of family loss in the Holocaust to suffer such insults.