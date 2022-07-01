Letter: Nazi artifacts, caricatures should never be auctioned

In reporting on a seemingly unrelated auction of Nazi artifacts, Black caricatures, and an AK-15 culminating in a Juneteenth weekend sale only a month after 10 people were killed, The News reporter apparently exhausted any acceptable explanation for executing this sale. Without auction company comment, the action conveys optics that are concerning.

I absolutely revere the generation of my grandparents (aka the “Greatest Generation” as termed by Tom Brokaw) for contending with the Great Depression, and then participating in the war effort. Everyone in the family served or supported the cause somehow.

With the passing of members of this generation, we are rapidly losing a living link to the true evil forces that we fought and triumphed over. “Nazi” is seldom ever an accurate comparison, be it Rush Limbaugh’s “feminazi,” Seinfeld’s “Soup Nazi,” and of Williamsville government “Nazi” insults. Nazism is a culture of fear, death, insecurity and mental illness in which I see nothing to admire or closely compare.

War artifacts can be of historical interest certainly, soldiers taking something home as a memento to remember that part of their lives, and collectors may have interests in battles. But for a prominent and established dealer and auctioneer such as Kelly Schultz to profit on such items organized as it is in this sale at such a time is tasteless and disrespectful, two traits that have become acceptable behavior in recent times in a society that seems to be drifting away from its sense of decency, morality and humanity.

Philip Rico

Buffalo