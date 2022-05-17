Letter: Nazi analogies in Williamsville need to stop

Williamsville Trustee Board members Eileen Torre and Christine Hunt showed great leadership in standing up to the glib and offensive comments emanating from the mouths of Mayor Deborah Rogers, Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman, and Trustee Matt Carson, comparing sensible, scientific, evidence-based New York State Health Department rules regarding Covid-19, implemented to protect public health — to quarantine camps in China, the Holocaust, and Japanese internment during World War II.

As a Jew in living in Williamsville, I found Mr. Sherman’s appropriation of Anne Frank’s words particularly sickening. The co-opting of Nazi analogies seems to be an increasingly lazy and dangerous reach on the part of those expressing their political grievance du’jour. That it comes from a so-called “historian” is highly disturbing.

One might expect that the study of history would engender some measure of perspective, nuance, context, or — at very least — a sense of responsibility for the cultural sensitivities and the quality of civil discourse of the citizens Mr. Sherman claims to represent.

Instead, he demonstrates either a stunning ignorance of the historical significance of the Holocaust and the effect on the community by publicly invoking it in this trivialized twisted way — or worse, a knowing and cynical cue, meant to rile up a perceived political constituency, adding unwanted noise to the incessant destructive culture wars plaguing our local governments— all of which are irrelevant to the real needs of Williamsville residents and business owners.

Cheryl Pleskow

Amherst