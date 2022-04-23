Letter: Naval Park administrators must immediately resign

In early 1977, while I served as counsel to Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski, Anthony P. LoRusso, who had just returned with his wife Jackie from a visit to North Carolina, phoned me and said that he had seen the Battleship North Carolina in a Naval Park there. LoRusso said that Buffalo should also have a Naval Park. Then, LoRusso located two ships that were available for a Naval Park in Buffalo: The Sullivans and the Little Rock.

So I worked to make a Naval Park in Buffalo a reality in record time. Community Development Commissioner Richard Lang Miller had his friend, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, meet with us at Buffalo’s Roundtable Restaurant. Steinbrenner agreed that his Cleveland company would tow the two ships to Buffalo’s harbor.

LoRusso and I went to the Welland Canal to watch the two ships traverse the canal. The Canal pilot did an amazing job because the Little Rock had only a few inches to spare in the Canal.

I presided at the opening of the Naval Park in the summer of 1977, the first inland Naval Park in the United States. The Stan Makowski, Jimmy Griffin and Tony Masiello administrations did an outstanding job of building and organizing the new Buffalo Naval Park.

In January 1978, I left Buffalo for Washington, D.C., where I worked until recently returning to Buffalo. While visiting Buffalo, I often stopped by to admire our Naval Park. I am shocked that the present management of the Naval Park has allowed The Sullivans, a sacred and historic ship, to badly deteriorate over the years. The condition of The Sullivans did not just happen in the last few years but should have been addressed years ago. Furthermore, I was surprised to learn the Naval Park now has a large bureaucratic staff.

The top Naval Park administrators should immediately resign as the result of their incompetence.

Thomas G. Kobus

Tonawanda