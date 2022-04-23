 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Naval Park administrators must immediately resign

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In early 1977, while I served as counsel to Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski, Anthony P. LoRusso, who had just returned with his wife Jackie from a visit to North Carolina, phoned me and said that he had seen the Battleship North Carolina in a Naval Park there. LoRusso said that Buffalo should also have a Naval Park. Then, LoRusso located two ships that were available for a Naval Park in Buffalo: The Sullivans and the Little Rock.

So I worked to make a Naval Park in Buffalo a reality in record time. Community Development Commissioner Richard Lang Miller had his friend, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, meet with us at Buffalo’s Roundtable Restaurant. Steinbrenner agreed that his Cleveland company would tow the two ships to Buffalo’s harbor.

People are also reading…

LoRusso and I went to the Welland Canal to watch the two ships traverse the canal. The Canal pilot did an amazing job because the Little Rock had only a few inches to spare in the Canal.

I presided at the opening of the Naval Park in the summer of 1977, the first inland Naval Park in the United States. The Stan Makowski, Jimmy Griffin and Tony Masiello administrations did an outstanding job of building and organizing the new Buffalo Naval Park.

In January 1978, I left Buffalo for Washington, D.C., where I worked until recently returning to Buffalo. While visiting Buffalo, I often stopped by to admire our Naval Park. I am shocked that the present management of the Naval Park has allowed The Sullivans, a sacred and historic ship, to badly deteriorate over the years. The condition of The Sullivans did not just happen in the last few years but should have been addressed years ago. Furthermore, I was surprised to learn the Naval Park now has a large bureaucratic staff.

The top Naval Park administrators should immediately resign as the result of their incompetence. 

Thomas G. Kobus

Tonawanda

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

STEINBRENNER HAS MADE FRIENDS IN WNY

This one is for the folks watching the World Series. That category doesn’t include me — someone who checks the box scores only to see how Mark Guthrie of the Los Angeles Dodgers made out. Mark is a former Orchard Park resident, and you’ll understand the interest when I say that he is the son of the late Marcia

STEINBRENNER SHOWED HIS LOYALTY

“When you’re a shipbuilder, nobody pays attention to you. But when you own the New York Yankees, they do, and I love it.” That 1974 declaration from George Steinbrenner came to mind when I heard he had been stripped of his ownership of the Yankees. On more than a few occasion I have said: “Yes, I enjoyed being with

CHICKEN WINGS AND A PHOTO SHOW

Mail call time. Share the fun, fury and information . . . Dear Mr. Curran: Your predictions about the Stuart murder case in Boston are interesting. But you didn’t conjecture about the motive that would cause a man to be responsible for the murder of his pregnant wife. C.M. Fredonia A — I would not try to improve on

Buffalo in the '60s: George Steinbrenner- 'The Boss' loved Buffalo

Buffalo in the '60s: George Steinbrenner- 'The Boss' loved Buffalo

The most famous (and infamous) owner in the history of sports, George Steinbrenner had a soft space in his hardened heart for Buffalo — a city that has been like a second home for generations of Steinbrenners. The Steinbrenners time in Buffalo usually revolved around the shipping industry and the family’s Kinsman Transportation Company. The Yankees owner’s grandfather, also George

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News