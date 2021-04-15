Letter: Natural gas pipeline plan will harm the environment

I was disappointed to read the article in the March 24 Buffalo News, “Federal court ruling may clear the way for natural gas pipeline through WNY.”

I became aware of the Northern Access 2016 project in April 2015 when I received a letter from National Fuel that they were going to build a 22,000-horsepower compressor station on Aiken Road in Pendleton. At a meeting in May of concerned residents and National Fuel, I cited that Aiken Road was zoned 100% residential and the bridges on Aiken Road would not support their equipment. National Fuel decided to move the location of the compressor station to the gun club site on Aiken Road, where the amount of shooting has increased dramatically.

Since all of the information on Pendleton is from 2015, it is very outdated. We are a growing community.

The purpose of this pipeline is to carry natural gas from the fracking fields of McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties, to a connection to a Canadian pipeline beneath the Niagara River, at Chippewa, Ontario.