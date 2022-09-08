 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Natural gas is unquestionably harmful to our environment

Regarding the Sept. 1 letter, “Electric heat may prove more costly than expected,” let’s be clear, natural gas is most certainly a fossil fuel. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) “Coal, crude oil, and natural gas are all considered fossil fuels because they were formed from the buried remains of plants and animals that lived millions of years ago.”

Burning natural gas releases harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are cooking the planet, an expensive proposition in the face of the increasing drought, flood, crop failures and rising food prices that they cause.

Air-source heat pumps lower heating and cooling costs for consumers. They are vastly more efficient and cheaper to use than natural gas, even in colder climates.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandates that New York’s power grid consist of 70% renewable sources by 2030. Solar and wind power are dropping in price. As happened with coal, natural gas has too many environmental downsides and could become less economically competitive in the next eight years. By 2030, renewable energy will expand greatly in New York state. In time, it will provide all the electricity for air source heat pumps.

Janet Lenichek

Amherst

