Letter: Native inhabitants’ heirs deserve more than gas station

I am always surprised to hear people complain about the Indigenous people having an advantage over other businesses. The Indigenous people have had everything taken away from them. The settlers came to their home, destroyed their land and their culture and gave them land to live on and then take it away again and again. The Indigenous have been treated horrifically throughout hundreds of years. Every treaty has been broken. Presidents of the United States have enacted laws to kill them, mainly Andrew Jackson. They were not considered American citizens until 1924 and they still were not allowed to vote until 1957 in some states. Their children were taken away from them and put in boarding schools where they were abused and made to forget their culture. Many were murdered by the hands of the people running these schools.