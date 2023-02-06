The video of the beating and murder of Tyre Nichols is horrifying, and another episode in the tale of police victimization of Blacks like George Floyd, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and so many unnamed and forgotten others. It has once again sparked outrage and demonstrations across America as politicians trip over themselves to promise reform. What has been ignored in all this outrage is the fact that Native Americans are more likely to be killed by police than any other ethnic or racial group. Not only are they brutalized by police, they are victimized by a criminal justice system where they are more likely to be arrested and charged, denied bail and effective counsel, and receive longer sentences without probation or parole.