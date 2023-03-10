Since the December blizzard, there has been some discussion around Western New York regarding National Grid substations in the City of Buffalo.

For decades our more than 40 substations in the city have withstood harsh Western New York winters, and our region has a history of seeing Mother Nature at her worst. If anything, the December blizzard demonstrated the severity and relentlessness of the storm that battered the area in what has been described time and time again as a once-in-lifetime weather event.

Substations are shoebox-shaped structures with brick walls on three sides and chain-link fencing on the fourth. This industry standard, time-tested design allows ambient air to circulate and cool equipment so that it can meet peak customer demand during the hottest summer days, and it protects the transformers from animals and people making contact with them.

During the blizzard, a combination of hurricane-force winds and record-high volumes of snow led to unprecedented icing at three of our 40-plus Buffalo substations, meaning that the vast majority of our substations were completely unaffected. Life-threatening travel conditions hampered crews from accessing the icing conditions, and they compounded over time. The largest percentage of storm-related Buffalo outages were not due to frozen substation equipment, rather they were the result of the destructive blizzard bringing down trees, tree limbs and power lines. The smaller fraction of Buffalo outages that were substation-based were also among the first to be restored.

The hardworking staff at National Grid drills year-round and prepares for severe weather for all seasons. Overall, our crews did a tremendous job working around the clock for our 120,000 Buffalo customers, in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions. The electricity delivery system held up well when faced with this historic storm.

As always, the men and women of National Grid will continue to work every day to provide safe, reliable service that our Western New York customers have come to expect.

Ken Kujawa

Regional Director

National Grid