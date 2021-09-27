Letter: National Geographic captured horrific day

On Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the twin towers, my wife and I channel surfed, looking for a good documentary. We stumbled across one on the National Geographic station. We hesitated about watching it as it was five one-hour consecutive segments long. Once we began viewing the coverage, we could not pull ourselves away. There was plenty of horrifying actual footage, that however, was not what held your attention. It was comments from firemen, policemen, paramedics and people who were in the building and bystanders who witnessed the carnage. It was simply gripping. Even today (20 years later) many of those interviewed wept.