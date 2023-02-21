The National Fuel executive is spot on with his criticism of the state’s new energy proposal to eliminate fossil fuels and electrify the entire state. It’s virtue signaling on a grand scale that will cost residents of the state plenty. I have two questions that should be answered before this proposal goes any further. Number 1: If fossil fuels are eliminated and the electrification goals outlined in the proposal are somehow accomplished, how much will all of this cost? It seems that an issue of such magnitude deserves a thorough cost-benefit study prior to implementation. 2: following up on the first question, what effect will this electrification process in New York have on the world’s climate? Could it be that nobody really knows? And I have another concern. Who gave the state the authority to come into my home and tell me how I must heat it? What will Albany try next?