National Fuel may be celebrating a win for its bottom line in the climate impact of the New York budget, because its CEO says our population is “stagnant.” I say that sounds rude, as well as ignoring the fact that continued gas emissions are harming those of us who live here. (“National Fuel CEO says new state energy law won’t have ‘significant impact’ on company,” May 5).

The entire gas industry did its best to derail the All-Electric Building Act, even succeeding in delaying it by a year, despite the best interests of New Yorkers to see the state’s climate law properly implemented. The gas ban in new construction and the Building Public Renewables Act are victories. How does this indicate the state “tacitly acknowledges the public safety risks of electrification”?

Hybrid hydrogen fuel is unworkable, dangerous and climate-damaging.

To fulfill the Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie must join Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to support the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act, amending PSC regulations to align with climate law, curbing gas infrastructure expansion New Yorkers pay for and capping utility bills for low- and moderate-income families.

Gas prices may be dropping now, but rate hikes are still a constant threat as gas utilities continue to expand methane-leaking pipelines.

Sandra Ebert

Buffalo