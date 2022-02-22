Letter: National elections issue? Simply count each vote.

We are reminded of the ridiculous factors and arguments we bring into play solely for the purpose of “muddying the waters.” Who, we ask, has more power, relevance, influence or effect? Is it governors, secretaries of state, boards, commissions or your political party or my political party? Tough question? Easy answer. None of them. All these above don’t vote. Individual people vote. We all say, “One person, one vote.” It is really quite simple. Just count the votes. This is 2022, not 1887. Everywhere we have massive computing power. Computers are apolitical, unbiased electronic machines. They are fast and accurate and phenomenally good at the very simple task of counting, adding and recording in an accessible way, the total number of people votes cast anywhere and everywhere.