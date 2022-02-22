Letter: National elections issue? Simply count each vote.

On Feb. 9 on page A2, in a New York Times article published by The Buffalo News, our attention is drawn again to the seriously important issue of national elections in the United States.
Review all the troublesome questions around the so-called Electoral College and the 1887 Electoral Count Act which is so convoluted, confusing, confounding and not understood by most rational and intelligent people that it renders more harm than good.
We are reminded of the ridiculous factors and arguments we bring into play solely for the purpose of “muddying the waters.” Who, we ask, has more power, relevance, influence or effect? Is it governors, secretaries of state, boards, commissions or your political party or my political party? Tough question? Easy answer. None of them. All these above don’t vote. Individual people vote. We all say, “One person, one vote.” It is really quite simple. Just count the votes. This is 2022, not 1887. Everywhere we have massive computing power. Computers are apolitical, unbiased electronic machines. They are fast and accurate and phenomenally good at the very simple task of counting, adding and recording in an accessible way, the total number of people votes cast anywhere and everywhere.
So just do it. By town, city, county or state. Keep all parties and their ilk far away from this process. It’s just a simple count. Regardless of jurisdiction.
And as per usual, the candidate with the most people votes wins. Toss out all the complicated, ridiculous nonsense. Just count.
Paul Loehr
Alden