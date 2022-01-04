Letter: Nation must face gun issue before another child dies

Much has been made, deservedly so, of the number of mass shootings that take place in this country every year. But it was three stories that I read in a matter of days that really got to me. They were all about the accidental shootings of children. In Ohio, a man accidentally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the middle of the night because he thought that she was an intruder. In North Carolina, there were two in a matter of days. In one case, a police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head. The other involved a 3-year-old girl that accidentally shot herself in the head after finding a gun in the back of a truck. Her father was a former Henderson County Sheriff’s captain.