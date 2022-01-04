 Skip to main content
Letter: Nation must face gun issue before another child dies
Letter: Nation must face gun issue before another child dies

Much has been made, deservedly so, of the number of mass shootings that take place in this country every year. But it was three stories that I read in a matter of days that really got to me. They were all about the accidental shootings of children. In Ohio, a man accidentally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the middle of the night because he thought that she was an intruder. In North Carolina, there were two in a matter of days. In one case, a police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head. The other involved a 3-year-old girl that accidentally shot herself in the head after finding a gun in the back of a truck. Her father was a former Henderson County Sheriff’s captain.

My granddaughter is three.

In each of these cases, the children succumbed to their injuries.

I can’t imagine the pain and guilt that these families must feel. And these are just the few I’ve read about. There are hundreds more every year.

I don’t know what the answer is but considering the fact that the United States has more guns than people, might that be a good place to start?

Jack Lewis

Lake View

