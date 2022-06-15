Letter: Narrow thinking is a Republican core value

On June 3, 2022, Congressman Chris Jacobs withdrew from the upcoming election for his congressional seat in November of 2022. His decision was based upon the harsh kickback from his “political supporters” and Republican party lackeys after he expressed strong, cogent and reasonable arguments in favor of responsible gun legislation.

It is ironic that this type of small-minded thinking has now become a core value for the Republican party. Jacobs is being tossed under the “political bus” for expressing a viewpoint that is not in lockstep with the party. His downfall is unique as it is based on “political speech” that is protected under the First Amendment.

Jacobs is being pushed out of his re-election bid not for any improper conduct such as sexual harassment, public corruption or criminal conduct, but for expressing arguments as to why he has switched positions on the need for stronger gun control.

Democrats also deserve criticism. They failed to offer any support to Mr. Jacobs on his position. Instead of publicly thanking him for his courage on reasonable gun control legislation, they hid in their offices. Jacobs sacrificed his political career to try and create a safer nation and ended up on a political island, treated like a leper by both parties.

Jacobs is to be commended for accepting the “gun control challenge” in trying to make this nation a safer place for all people.

Michael Taheri

Williamsville