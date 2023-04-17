Please open your eyes, your minds and your hearts:

To all of you, and I refer to participants of both sides of this fiasco, let it be known that you have issued a blow to the very heart of Nardin Academy. As a mother of a Nardin graduate, and grandmother of two young girls presently enrolled at Nardin Academy, I sincerely hope and pray that Nardin will be able to survive the inevitable consequences this is going to bring.

Since enrollment, as you stated, had suffered in the recent past and after reading the article published in the April 13th issue of The Buffalo News, Nardin Academy will probably be subjected to an even greater enrollment decline. What a sad state of affairs that you all must share responsibility for.

Please get your act together people and stop airing your grievances. Use your knowledge, energy and vast resources to find ways to work together and put Nardin Academy and all its exceptional young students first and foremost as it should be and not use them as scapegoats to further your agendas.

Maureen Jendresky

Buffalo