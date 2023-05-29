I am a Nardin parent who is deeply concerned about the situation at Nardin. Over the past two months the situation has progressively gotten worse, not better. Despite calls for healing and moving forward, the Nardin board continues to act without transparency and accountability. Board Chair Tish Van Dyke has shared that, based on current enrollment, Nardin is looking at a $5.5-million deficit for the coming year, and despite this, all that is being done to address concerns is tightly controlled, one-directional communication via Zoom. I do not believe that the board leadership that created the current crisis at Nardin is capable of solving this same crisis. Change is needed now, and it cannot come through lip service and withholding vital information. We need to know that the board of Nardin is on the side of the sustainability of the Academy, and not on the side of personal agenda and ego.