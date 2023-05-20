Teachers are the lifeblood of any school, and they are masters at adapting to changes: internal curriculum or classroom changes; Board of Regents, Board of Education, or private school Board directives; and the inevitable changes to pedagogy. This is normal.

Private school teachers are typically paid less and receive fewer benefits than their public school counterparts. They take these jobs because they love to teach. Nardin Academy’s teachers and staff have not left in droves because of changes they were asked to employ. To suggest otherwise is insulting and deceitful.

Teachers and staff leave a school in droves because they feel threatened, harassed, and devalued.

Additionally, there is no faculty representation to the Board at Nardin. How can a board know, or claim to care about, what is going on within three schools if its members don’t hear from faculty on a regular basis? They cannot.

It’s also strike two for the Nardin Academy Board of Directors and their ability to select a fitting president for this esteemed school post-Marsha Joy Sullivan. President Sandra Betters stepping down brings us halfway towards healing, but members of the board who either ignored or contributed to this crisis have no business remaining at the helm.

Regardless of the machinations behind the debacle, the fact remains: there can be no resurrection of this celebrated institution without a complete transformation in leadership. I have faith in the Nardin community and know we will find a way forward, together.

Lisa Murray-Roselli

Buffalo