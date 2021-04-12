Letter: Naming rights numbers game disappoints this football fan

Words cannot describe the anger I am feeling by the announcement that Highmark BlueCross BlueShield have paid to have their name put on the football stadium. It has long been a frustration of mine to see these companies spend so much money on advertisement and plastering their name all over the place telling us how wonderful they are. Not to mention the amount of money executives for these companies make in salaries and bonuses, all the while, continually raising rates due to the “high costs of health care.” But to have this done now, during a pandemic, with millions of Americans out of work, with no health insurance coverage and hundreds of thousands dying, it is just a total slap in the face to everyone.