Letter: Naming rights disguise health company’s deeds

Much has been made of the not-for-profit Highmark BlueCross BlueShield absorbing BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York into their conglomerate of multi-state health care plans. They have been criticized for not being as generous in Western New York as they have been in other states after acquiring similar not-for-profit health care plans as well as paying $2 million for the next five years to have their name on the Bills stadium. That $10 million is a drop in the bucket of the money this not-for-profit takes in annually. What is more disconcerting is the fact that a not-for-profit can sling around this kind of money.

By definition a not-for-profit is just that; a company whose books at the end of each year cannot show a profit. So what do companies like Highmark do to have their ledger break even? They form a foundation into which they funnel these excess funds. And where do these excess funds come from? You guessed it, from the excessive rates you pay for your health insurance as well as the denial of coverage for services you seek. And what does their foundation do with your money? They pick and choose where to spend it that will provide them with the most visibility for marketing purposes. Ask yourself, how does naming the stadium help you when you are seeking health services while paying insurance rates that people in other industrialized countries would find outrageous?