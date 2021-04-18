 Skip to main content
Letter: Name the stadium for team’s founder
I heard that the newest name of the Bill’s football stadium is “Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium.” Lengthily to be sure. I think that if the name is made just a wee bit longer, it will be more meaningful for more people. Especially for those who do not carry a BC/BS card in their wallet or do not live in Pittsburgh.

Let’s continue to honor the man who brought us the team we all, as Western New Yorkers, fervently follow. How about changing the name, again, to “The Ralph at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium.” It would be only right.

Michael Pulka

Williamsville

