Letter: N.Y. State must agree to review of casino pact

In an April 29 editorial, The News called for the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Indian Gaming to expedite a legal review of the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact with New York State.

But the editorial failed to recognize that both the Nation and the state must agree to submit the compact for that review to occur.

In a letter to the Nation, the DOI expressed “serious concerns” about the legality of additional revenue sharing payments during the Compact’s seven-year renewal period. DOI invited a 45-day review because it never determined the legality of payments beyond the Compact’s initial 14-year term.

This review could end a long-running dispute over future revenue sharing payments and prevent years of costly litigation. Unfortunately, the state has refused to pursue the reasonable option of allowing the DOI to weigh in.