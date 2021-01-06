Letter: Mychajliw's political acts aren't part of the job

Stefan Mychajliw recently posted a letter on Facebook that was written on official Erie County stationery. It was a critique about the county executive, one of many criticisms lately. Mychajliw shows up at protests, rallies, jumps at photo-ops and spouts off on just about anything other than his job.

We the taxpayers are paying for these grandiose events. Is Mychajliw doing his comptroller job? Does the comptroller position truly need to be political? What exactly is his job description? Have his performance evaluations been satisfactory? I would ask that the Legislature look into Mychajliw's activities and if they are acceptable in light of his elected position.