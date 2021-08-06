 Skip to main content
Letter: Mychajliw should tell employees to wear masks
Letter: Mychajliw should tell employees to wear masks

I support the suspension of the employee for refusing to follow safety guidelines which were put into place to have a healthy workplace. Nobody wants to wear a mask, but how hard is it to wear a mask for five minutes while you enter the building and to your workplace.

Then we have Stefan Mychajliw who is supporting his employee. Does he not read about what all the scientific information states? Mark Poloncarz is trying to follow science, not Facebook information. If Mychajliw cared about all his employees he would not be making all this media noise.

We are not going to conquer this virus we have to work as a community, not as individuals.

United we stand, divided we fall.

Craig Bloom

Holland

