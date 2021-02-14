Letter: Mychajliw’s candidacy might be bad for Hamburg

My young family moved to Hamburg in 1973. We often recount, to friends and family, how fortunate we were to land in this particular Western New York community. Hamburg’s welcoming message to newcomers is “The Town That Friendship Built.”

I am saddened that one of our newest residents, County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, has moved here with the likely intent to use it as an opportunity to advance his political ambitions. He appears to be eyeing the Town Supervisor position.

Mychajliw, as Comptroller, has put himself in the limelight, creating an image of tough guy and disrupter. He has, repeatedly and in a variety of ways, worked to obstruct the efforts of the Erie County Executive and County Health Department in their attempt to impose financial consequences on those who have violated safety regulations in regard to the pandemic.

I am an independent voter who has voted for candidates of both parties. I find myself asking: What would a Mychajliw candidacy for Hamburg Supervisor mean to this community?

Sheila Flint

Hamburg