Letter: Mychajliw’s associations prove troubling for run

In light of Stefan Mychajliw’s candidacy for Hamburg Town Supervisor, I think it’s important to examine who he associates with and what kinds of ideas he endorses. Some past examples:

In October 2018 he attended an event featuring Steve Bannon at a Fire Hall in Elma. Bannon is a sexist, homophobic white nationalist whose most recent accomplishment was getting himself banned from Twitter for calling for the beheadings of Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

In June 2020 he announced support for two Buffalo Police Officers who pushed down an unarmed elderly man at a protest. Their actions resulted in the gentleman suffering a fractured skull and spending weeks in the hospital.

In December 2020 he attended an anti-lockdown protest in Niagara Square in which white supremacist group, the Watchmen, a far-right extremist organization, also attended.

I don’t think it’s too much to ask that we have a candidate who doesn’t rub shoulders with white supremacists. Town of Hamburg residents deserve better.

Julie Drezek

Blasdell