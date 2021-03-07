Letter: Mychajliw is unwanted in the Town of Hamburg

I am a resident of Hamburg. I do not want Stefan Mychajliw running as my Town Supervisor, not because he is a Republican but because of the drama that seems to follow him lately. Hamburg is a quiet town. Hamburg is a friendly town, after all we are the town that friendship is built on … and to be quite frank, we would like to keep it that way.

I never even knew he lived in Hamburg until recently. If he’s been a resident here where has he been? why has he not involved himself in the community? Why would he go from a county job to a small-town supervisor? I have serious concerns about his work ethic (or lack there of) as comptroller. He spends more time trying to dig up dirt on Mark Poloncarz.

He is defiant with guidelines pertaining to the pandemic. The way he handled the Niagara square incident (you know the one, where he snaps his fingers and Watchmen emerge out of nowhere to handle his business) was completely vile and disgusting. If he becomes supervisor, this town will become divided. I can’t speak for my neighbors, but I do not want the hateful rhetoric that Mychajliw craves, running my town.

Kelly Jowsey

Hamburg